BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

