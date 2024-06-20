Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $2,603,112. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Trading Down 0.6 %

CNNE opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

