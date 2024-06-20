Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 12.95 ($0.16), with a volume of 44,091 shares changing hands.
Gem Diamonds Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £16.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
