Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,651.86

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,651.86 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($22.36). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,736 ($22.06), with a volume of 68,180 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.97) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.
