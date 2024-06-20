Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.76

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.76 and traded as high as C$88.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$86.84, with a volume of 126,140 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.70.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.