Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.76

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.76 and traded as high as C$88.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$86.84, with a volume of 126,140 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.70.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.