ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.03. ChromaDex shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 367,660 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

