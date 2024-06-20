L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $441.17

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €441.17 ($474.38) and traded as high as €446.80 ($480.43). L’Oréal shares last traded at €441.55 ($474.78), with a volume of 320,264 shares.

L’Oréal Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €441.17.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

