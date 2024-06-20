Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.26). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.26), with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.
Tate & Lyle Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a market cap of £455.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.