Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,238.40

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,238.40 ($28.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,700.60 ($34.32). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,640 ($33.55), with a volume of 68,108 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.46) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.50) to GBX 2,750 ($34.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.35).

The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.57, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,362.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

