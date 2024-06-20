Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.38 and traded as high as C$24.41. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 10,682 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRX. TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.58 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

