Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.67

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.67 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 115.90 ($1.47). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 2,084,802 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($149,698.97). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
