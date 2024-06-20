SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.65

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €164.65 ($177.04) and traded as high as €177.16 ($190.49). SAP shares last traded at €176.00 ($189.25), with a volume of 1,468,498 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

