Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.87

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €255.87 ($275.13) and traded as high as €257.60 ($276.99). Allianz shares last traded at €257.00 ($276.34), with a volume of 596,450 shares changing hands.
Allianz Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €255.87.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
