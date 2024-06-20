Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.
VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
