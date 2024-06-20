Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

