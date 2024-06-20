Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,859,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 13,643,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.8 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

