Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,859,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 13,643,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.8 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
