Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 22,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.