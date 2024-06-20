Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 20,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
