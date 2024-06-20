Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.25. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

