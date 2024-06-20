Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,326.65

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,326.65 ($42.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,589 ($45.60). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,587 ($45.58), with a volume of 2,046,311 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.93) to GBX 3,500 ($44.47) in a report on Friday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,426.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,326.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,941.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,877.64). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

