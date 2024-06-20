Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$10.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 221,364 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on INE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

