Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,068,433 shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968,835 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 502,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,499,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

