ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 106,320,000 shares. Approximately 28.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
CHPT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
