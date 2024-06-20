ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 106,320,000 shares. Approximately 28.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 752.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

