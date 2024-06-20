QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.12

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.12 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 450.60 ($5.73). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 450.40 ($5.72), with a volume of 1,001,837 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.73) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.81).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,876.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

