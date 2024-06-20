MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $79.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.86 on Monday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.