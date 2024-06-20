ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.
ZTE Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
