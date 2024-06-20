Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $28.68. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 84,281 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.