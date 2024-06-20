Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.51

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as high as $59.26. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 18,885 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $414.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

