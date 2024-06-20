China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.05. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 32,145 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $175,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

