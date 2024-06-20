China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.05. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 32,145 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYD
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $175,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Yuchai International
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.