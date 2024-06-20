Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $29.35. Trustmark shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 264,786 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Trustmark Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

