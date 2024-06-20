Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.28. Cohu shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 352,055 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

