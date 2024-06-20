Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.44

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $29.92. Graham shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 65,085 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $322.40 million, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

