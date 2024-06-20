Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.