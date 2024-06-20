Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

