Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

