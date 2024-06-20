Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

