Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 77.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Stock Down 4.9 %

GGR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

