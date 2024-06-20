Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Increases By 5.6%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Citi Trends stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,676,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,471,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 379,126 shares of company stock worth $8,591,442. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

