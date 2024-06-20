Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

