AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $642,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,248,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

