Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

ACLX stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $2,902,995.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,268.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $2,902,995.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,268.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,592 shares of company stock worth $8,000,585 in the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

