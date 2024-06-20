HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
HomeStreet Stock Up 3.4 %
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
