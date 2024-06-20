HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Up 3.4 %

HMST stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.