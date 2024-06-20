Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

ROIV opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,506,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

