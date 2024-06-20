Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

MIRM opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

