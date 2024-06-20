Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ZUO opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

