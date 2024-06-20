Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Increases By 5.4%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

