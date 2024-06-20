Critical Comparison: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -3.95 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.83 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bright Green has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Green and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -89.88% -55.52% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Green and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Bright Green on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.