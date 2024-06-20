CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $19.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $19.48 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

