EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 34,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

