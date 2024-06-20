Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 5.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 226.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 85.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,937 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

